A seven-day razor clam dig opens this Sunday, and will run through Saturday of next week. Washington Fish and Wildlife reports that marine toxin tests show that the clams are safe to eat, so this dig is being approved. Mocrocks will be open on Sunday, the 28th, and then Copalis will be open on Monday, the 29th. Twin Harbors and Mocrocks will be open on Tuesday, the 30th. Long Beach opens on Wednesday, and will remain open through Saturday, the 3rd; Twin Harbors will also be open during that time. Digging on Copalis and Mocrocks will alternate Wednesday through Saturday. Digging is allowed on the evening tides only, you’ll need a current Shellfish license, and you’ll also need to observe the bag limit regulations.