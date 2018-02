There’s a razor clam dig open this weekend, but you’re going to have to travel a ways to get to the tasty bivalves. Washington Fish and Wildlife is announcing that Mocrocks will be open for digging on the evening tides this Friday and Saturday night. None of the other razor clam beaches in Washington will be open this weekend. Mocrocks is located north of Grays Harbor, located between the Copalis River and the southern boundary of the Quinault Indian Reservation, just south of the Moclips River. Be sure to have your current shellfish license, and be sure to observe the harvest and bag limit regulations.