The final razor clam dig of the spring season opens today and runs through Sunday. Mocrocks will be open all four days, with digging allowed on the morning low tides. Long Beach and Twin Harbors will be open Saturday and Sunday, and Copalis will be open Saturday only. The dig also coincides with this weekend’s Long Beach Razor Clam Festival, coming up on Saturday. Diggers will need to make sure that they have current shellfish licenses, and they’ll need to observe harvest rules and bag limits.