Two women are dead after drowning in separate incidents that happened Friday night in Pacific County. The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office reports that the incidents happened within a few minutes of each other, one on the Long Beach peninsula, while the second took place near Grayland. The first incident was reported just before 9 pm near the Oysterville beach approach, near the northern end of Long Beach. It was reported that a 70 year-old woman from Ocean Park was swept away in the surf as she was digging clams. Less than five minutes later, a call came in from the Warrenton Cannery Road area near Grayland, where a 61 year-old woman from Toledo was lost in the surf. The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with surf rescue agencies. The Coast Guard tried to send a helicopter from Astoria, but that aircraft had to head back to base after being involved in a bird strike. The body of the Toledo woman was recovered early Saturday morning a couple of miles north of where she was lost, while the body of the Ocean Park woman traveled all of the way up near Westport, and was recovered at about 5 pm on Saturday.