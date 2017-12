Four days of razor clam digging opens today in Washington, starting this evening on Copalis Beach, just north of Hoquiam and Aberdeen. Long Beach and Twin Harbors will open for digging tomorrow, Sunday and Monday, while Copalis and Mocrocks will alternate. Copalis is open tonight and on Sunday, while Mocrocks will open tomorrow and Monday. Washington Fish and Wildlife notes that some areas have a mix of small and large clams, so you’ll want to be selective in your digging, to make sure that you don’t go home with a limit of tiny clams. You’re required to keep the first 15 clams dug, regardless of size or condition, to avoid wasting clams. Be sure to have a current shellfish license, and dress for the weather.