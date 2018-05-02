Voters in the Clatskanie School District are coming out in support of Elementary School Principal Brad Thorud, voting last night to remove Monty Akin and Judy Skirvin from the panel. Preliminary results from Columbia and Clatsop County Elections show overwhelming support for the recall of Skirvin and Akin. 1,403 votes were counted last night in Columbia County, along with another 159 votes from the Clatsop County portion of the district. More than 76 percent of voters in Columbia County voted to recall Akin, and just over 80 percent voted to remove Skirvin. In Clatsop County, more than 63 percent voted for Akin’s recall, while more than 73 percent voted to take Skirvin off of the board. Akin and Skirvin became the subject of recall after being part of the 3-2 majority that voted to NOT renew Thorud’s contract earlier this year. The third person, Walt Lovegren, decided to resign after the community uproar started. Superintendent Lloyd Hartley has also resigned over this controversy. Thorud’s contract runs out at the end of the school year, but he’s now appealing the decision to rescind his contract. After last night’s vote, only one person remains on the Clatskanie School Board. A fourth vacancy came up when another Board member moved out of town. The Northwest Regional Education Service District will handle the process of appointing replacements for those vacancies.