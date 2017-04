Lenora Consuela Ribera, 23, of Warren, Oregon is dead after a one-car crash that closed Highway 30 near Clatskanie yesterday morning. Oregon State Police say that the crash near milepost 59 on Highway 30 happened shortly after 7 yesterday morning, about a mile east of Clatskanie. A small sedan driven by Ribera went off of the road “for an unknown reason,” and hit several trees. The car suffered severe damage in the crash, and Ribera was dead when aid crews arrived. Extrication equipment was needed to cut the car and remove the body, with response from Clatskanie Fire, Rainier Police, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and OSP and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.