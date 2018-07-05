A Clatskanie Middle School student is being recognized by a national group for her superior work in the classroom. It’s being reported that Alexis Smith was recently selected to be a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. The Society recognizes top students who show outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. NSHSS officials say that they’re honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Smith has shown in achieving this exceptional level of academic excellence. Smith is now a lifetime member of the NSHSS; from now on, NSHSS will work to connect outstanding young scholars like Smith to the resources that they need to develop their strengths and to pursue their passions.