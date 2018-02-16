Three men are now under arrest in connection with a shooting that took place on January 20th in Clatskanie. A local resident reports that his pickup was hit by several rounds that were fired, while the pickup was parked at the man’s home on Cedar Grove Drive. The man wasn’t in the truck at the time of the shooting, and wasn’t injured; he was able to provide some information on possible suspects. On January 28th, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved when search warrant was served at the suspects’ home near Clatskanie, where several guns were seized, including the gun supposedly used in the shooting. The case went to a grand jury, and indictments were handed down. On Wednesday of this week, Seth Makinson , 21, Tyson Lorentson, 21, and Trask Hill, 20, were taken into custody. Hill is suspected of being the shooter, but all three men are now being charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a gun, menacing, and other charges. Each man is now being held in the Columbia County Jail on six-figure bail amounts.