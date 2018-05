Be aware that the current “Click It or Ticket” seat belt emphasis patrols are under way, and will cover the Memorial Day weekend by running into June. The latest statistics show that Cowlitz County and Lewis County are among the state leaders in seat belt use, with 99.8 percent of Lewis County drivers using seat belts, and 99.6 percent in Cowlitz County. Statewide, the rate is 95 percent. When Washington’s secondary seat belt law was introduced in 1986, the rate was only 36 percent; that went up to 82 percent by 2002, when the state’s primary seat belt law went into effect. Seat belt use went up to 92 percent after that, and has settled and 94 to 95 percent since then. During that time, unrestrained occupants went from 64 percent of traffic deaths to 18 percent. Cowlitz County Deputies and local police agencies are all joining in the 17th annual Click It or Ticket emphasis patrols, which will run through June 3rd.