Marches are planned tomorrow in Kalama and Cathlamet, events that are connected to the nationwide People’s Climate March. These events are connected to a larger march that’s planned in the nation’s capitol, intended to protest the agenda that the president being put forward by the president. Organizers say that they’re “pushing back against the Trump agenda,” while also promoting a vision of a clean and safe world, where personal rights are also preserved. In Kalama, things get started at 10:30 am, with a parade of fishing boats on the Columbia River. At 1 pm, workshops are planned in the Kalama Community Building, focusing on the construction of effective community-based campaigns. Events in Cathlamet start at 11 am, with a march that will begin in Strong Park. Get more information on these marches and other events by going to peoplesclimate.org.