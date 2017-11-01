Lower Columbia College – Closed. All events and activities canceled.

Longview – Closed

Kelso – Closed

Castle Rock – Closed

Toutle Lake – Closed.

Kalama – Closed.

Woodland – Closed.

Toledo (WA) – Closed.

Winlock – Closed

Wahkiakum – 2 Hours Late

Rainier – Closed.

Clatskanie – Closed.

Vernonia – Closed.

St. Helens – Closed.

Scappoose – Closed.

Knappa – Closed

Three Rivers Christian – Closed, No preschool. Early Learning Center closed.

LCC Head Start/Early Head Start & E-CAP – Closed

RiverCities Transit – Routes 33, 56, & 57 are on snow routes this morning. All stops on Pacific Way are closed on 33. All stops on Sunrise, Corduroy, Burcham, Crawford and Allen St. east of Minor Rd are closed on 56 & 57. Be prepared for delays on all routes. RiverCities LIFT is providing life-sustaining rides only.

CC Rider (Columbia County) – No activity bus runs. CC Rider is cancelling the 5:00 AM Line 7 out of St Helens. This bus serves as Line 1 from St Helens Transit Center to Portland’s Union Station, then becomes Line 7 to Rainier. Line 2 – PCC is canceled all day. All Dial-A-Ride service is canceled, except for Life sustaining emergencies (Dialysis). Line 3 – South County Flex is delayed until 9:00 AM. Line 4 – Clatskanie is not affected at this time. Line 5 – Kelso is not affected at this time. Line 6 – Nehalem Valley is canceled all day.

Columbia County – Closed. Offices as well as courthouse are closed Jan 11.

Worksource – Closed

Polly’s Day Care – 2 Hours late

City of Longview – All City offices are open for regular business hours. Due to hazardous driving conditions in some areas, employees should exercise caution and may choose to not report for work if they have concerns about the road conditions. Late arrival may also be an option. Employees are asked to contact their immediate supervisor if they do not plan to report to work or will be late.

Kaiser Permanente Northwest – Hospitals OPEN; Salem & Eugene clinics OPEN; clinics & administration in Portland metro & SW Wash CLOSED except for Sunnybrook surgery; urgent cares OPEN except for Interstate

Port of Kalama – Tonight’s Port Commission meeting cancelled.