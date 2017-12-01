Lower Columbia College – Closed. All events & activities canceled (exception: info re: rescheduled basketball games TBA by 11 am Thursday). No staff report.
Longview – Closed
Kelso – Closed
Castle Rock – Closed
Toutle Lake – Closed.
Kalama – Closed.
Woodland – Closed.
Toledo (WA) – Closed.
Winlock – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Wahkiakum – 2 Hours Late
Rainier – Closed.
Clatskanie – Closed.
Vernonia – Closed.
St. Helens – Closed.
Scappoose – Closed.
Jewell – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes
Three Rivers Christian – Closed, No preschool. Early Learning Center closed.
LCC Head Start/Early Head Start & E-CAP – Closed
EOCF Head Start/ECEAP – All classes in Clark and Cowlitz Counties canceled. Admin and HB staff report as safely able.
Columbia County – Offices and courts closed.
Kaiser Permanente Northwest – All hospital and ambulatory surgery centers – OPEN. The following medical offices are open for primary, urgent (starting at 1 p.m.),and specialty care: Cascade Park, Interstate, Interstate Radiation Oncology, Longview-Kelso, and Mt. Scott. Dental clinics (emergency): Beaverton, Cascade Park, Clackamas, and Longview-Kelso – OPEN. Call (800) 813-2000 to schedule a telephone, video or in-person visit.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center (Longview) – Nuclear Medicine services are canceled.
