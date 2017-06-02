Lower Columbia College – Closed. All events and activities canceled. No staff report.

Longview – Closed

Kelso – Closed

Castle Rock – Closed

Toutle Lake – Closed

Kalama – Closed

Toledo (WA) – Closed. No after school program at Toledo Elementary

Winlock – Closed, No activity bus runs

Wahkiakum – Closed

Rainier – Closed, All Activities canceled

Clatskanie – Closed.

Vernonia – Closed

St. Helens – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

Scappoose – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. Bus pick up and first period to be delayed two hours later than a regular no ‘late start’ day. No late start activities for staff.

Knappa – Closed

Jewell – Closed

Three Rivers Christian – Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. Early Learning Center Closed

LCC Head Start/Early Head Start & E-CAP –

EOCF Head Start/ECEAP –

RiverCities Transit – Routes 56 & 57 are on snow routes this morning. All stops on Sunrise, Corduroy, Burcham, Crawford, Allen St. east of Minor Rd and the 56 stop at 8th & Vine are closed.

RiverCities LIFT will contact passengers with any scheduling changes.

CC Rider (Columbia County) – No activity bus runs. Because of the heavy amount of snow in Vernonia, Line 6 – Nehalem Valley AM run is canceled. All other bus lines are running as usual.

Polly’s Day Care – Open at 8 am

Kelso Eagles – Bingo is cancelled today