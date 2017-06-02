Lower Columbia College – Closed. All events and activities canceled. No staff report.
Longview – Closed
Kelso – Closed
Castle Rock – Closed
Toutle Lake – Closed
Kalama – Closed
Toledo (WA) – Closed. No after school program at Toledo Elementary
Winlock – Closed, No activity bus runs
Wahkiakum – Closed
Rainier – Closed, All Activities canceled
Clatskanie – Closed.
Vernonia – Closed
St. Helens – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
Scappoose – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes. Bus pick up and first period to be delayed two hours later than a regular no ‘late start’ day. No late start activities for staff.
Knappa – Closed
Jewell – Closed
Three Rivers Christian – Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. Early Learning Center Closed
LCC Head Start/Early Head Start & E-CAP –
EOCF Head Start/ECEAP –
RiverCities Transit – Routes 56 & 57 are on snow routes this morning. All stops on Sunrise, Corduroy, Burcham, Crawford, Allen St. east of Minor Rd and the 56 stop at 8th & Vine are closed.
RiverCities LIFT will contact passengers with any scheduling changes.
CC Rider (Columbia County) – No activity bus runs. Because of the heavy amount of snow in Vernonia, Line 6 – Nehalem Valley AM run is canceled. All other bus lines are running as usual.
Polly’s Day Care – Open at 8 am
Kelso Eagles – Bingo is cancelled today
Closures and Delays–2/6/17
