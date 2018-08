A No-Cost Clothes Swap and Shop happens today at McBride Elementary School in Saint Helens. Organizers say that the plan is to help local families save some money by donating gently-used clothes that the kids have outgrown, and to make those available to other families. Al styles of clothing and shoes will be accepted, for kids in kindergarten through 12th Grade. This event runs from 2 until 8 pm; call 503-396-1639 to learn more.