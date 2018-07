The Emergency Support Shelter is putting out a call to the community, asking for donations of clothes for boys and young men that are currently staying at the facility. They need clothing items for boys that are between 8 and 12 years of age, including packages of new underwear. They would also like to see donations of toys, like LEGOs, robots, action figures, craft boxes, cars and other items. Learn more on the Emergency Support Shelter Facebook page; you can also call 360-577-5777, extension 11 to set up a donation appointment.