Charges could be filed against a possible clothing thief, a person who got caught when they put the stuff they stole up on a local internet sale site. The victim in the crime contacted Longview Police yesterday morning, reporting that they had Nike and Under Armour sweatshirts, pants and baseball pants stolen out of a dryer at an apartment complex on Pennsylvania Street. The theft reportedly took place Sunday morning; the victim called LPD after spotting some of the items on the internet sale site “OfferUp.” Officers report making contact with a suspect, with enforcement actions taken. Names have not yet been released.