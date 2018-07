The Commercial Vehicle Division of the Washington State Patrol plans to be busy this week, as “Operation Safe Driver” is conducted. “Operation Safe Driver” will run through Saturday, with law enforcement targeting unsafe driving behaviors by commercial vehicle drivers, along with members of the public who are driving unsafely while in the vicinity of commercial vehicles. Extra enforcement is planned for violations that contribute to unsafe driving behaviors, including excessive speed, distracted driving and driver inattention. WSP also says that the education will extend to the driving public, working to inform people on how to drive while near a commercial vehicle. It’s hoped that this extra enforcement and education will help to reduce the number of crashes involving commercial vehicles.