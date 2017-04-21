The man who used to coach football at Woodland High School and Battle Ground High School could be facing charges, after he allegedly exposed himself to players at the school he’s now coaching in Spokane. The Vancouver Columbian reports that Jim Sharkey is now suspended, and is being investigated by officials in Spokane. This comes after players at Ferris High School reported that Sharkey exposed his penis to players during a camp last fall. District officials say that there are several versions of the story, where Sharkey was at the grill, then he allegedly placed his penis in a hot dog bun and said “you think that’s a big dog—take a look at this.” It’s reported that Sharkey received a written reprimand, while he denies the claims. On February 1st, Sharkey was suspended with pay, after additional players came forward about the incident. They say that other students are also reporting “questionable behavior” by Sharkey. Sharkey coached at Woodland High from 1999 until 2002, and then was at Battle Ground from 2003 to 2005.
Coach Suspended
Posted on 21st April 2017 at 08:39
