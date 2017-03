The investigation is continuing into yesterday afternoon’s head-on crash that closed Coal Creek Road for a couple of hours yesterday afternoon. The head-on collision took place at about 10 minutes to 3 yesterday afternoon, in the 900 block of Coal Creek. Few details are being released as of yet, but we do know that one car went into the ditch, and one car remained in the road. At least one person was hurt, taken to Saint John Medical Center as a “modified trauma.” A juvenile that was driving one of the vehicles was detained after the crash; the collision also delayed two Longview School buses that were trying to get kids home after school. The Sheriff’s Office will release additional information on the collision as it becomes available.