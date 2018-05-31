The lawsuit being brought against the State of Washington in regard to its denial of permits for the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal export facility in Longview is moving ahead, after a federal judge denies a motion to dismiss the action. Today’s Daily News reports on yesterday’s hearing in U. S. District Court in Tacoma, where Judge Robert J. Bryan denied a motion for summary judgement, ruling that the suit can continue. The parent company of Millennium, Lighthouse Resources, Inc., filed the suit in January, claiming that state officials have a bias against coal, and they claim that their permits have been unfairly denied. Several states are joining in the suit, contending that Washington is trying to control their commerce. Burlington Northern-Santa Fe is also joining the suit, claiming that the state is trying to dictate what can be carried on the rails. State officials stand by their decisions, saying that the permits were appropriately denied. During oral arguments, Bryan reportedly wondered how the federal suit can be resolved when several actions are still unresolved in state courts. Questions were also raised about the railroad’s involvement. Currently, the suit is scheduled to go to trial in May of next year, but Bryan is reportedly directing the parties involved to work separately to resolve issues prior to those hearings.