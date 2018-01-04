Another lawsuit connected to the state’s rejection of permits for the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal export facility is being filed. Yesterday in U. S. District Court in Tacoma, the parent company for Millennium filed suit against Governor Jay Inslee, Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon and Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz. Lighthouse Resources, Incorporated claims that the denial of two permits for the facility at the old Reynold Metals plant is a violation of the U. S. Constitution, contending that the state officials are violating the Foreign Commerce clause. Lighthouse claims that Inslee, Bellon and Franz are essentially implementing an embargo on exports of coal to Asia; previous rulings from the Supreme Court state that the states are prohibited from impeding or putting “unreasonable burdens” on the free flow of goods and services. The suit also contends that Inslee and the others are coordinating with the states of Oregon and California to block exports of coal. Lighthouse is asking for the court to declare that recent rejections were unlawful, and to direct the state to continue processing permit applications. State officials say they stand by their decisions, and they express confidence that those decisions will stand up in court.