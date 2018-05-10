The legal battlefield over the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal export facility on the old Reynolds Metals plant site in Longview is expanding greatly, as six coal-producing states are filing a “friend of the court” brief in the current federal lawsuit involving the project. Attorneys General in Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Utah, Kansas and Nebraska are joining in the suit, claiming that Washington Governor Jay Inslee is interfering with foreign and interstate trade by denying permits for the project. The original suit was filed in January by the parent company for Millennium, Lighthouse Resources, Inc. In the brief, the states contend that Inslee and other Washington state officials have a history of being opposed to coal, and they claim that the State of Washington is imposing its policy preferences on other states. Defending the state’s decisions, attorneys for Washington claim that the state would lose discretion over its own aquatic lands if Lighthouse were to prevail. Washington’s attorneys also contend that the 11th Amendment protect state regulators from being sued, as they act in their official capacity. It’s not known right now when a ruling might come down. This is just one of several court challenges that are proceeding in connection with this project.