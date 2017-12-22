A report on potential health impacts from a coal export facility in Longview is finally out, saying that diesel smoke from coal trains would increase the local cancer risk by 3 to 10 percent. The Washington Department of Health released a draft of the 62-page report yesterday, which is based on information provided in the Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminal coal export facility. The draft report seems to bolster information that’s already been provided in that EIS. The study was requested after the release of the EIS, trying to determine if people living next to the train tracks used to transport the coal into town might be affected. The study seems to support previous findings from the State of Washington, but it also shows that the risk varies, depending on where a person lives. It’s noted that this is a “non-binding study,” and is unrelated to the permitting process. Public comments on the study are being accepted through January 5th; you can direct those comments to Nick Fazio with Cowlitz County; his e-mail address is fazion@co.cowlitz.wa.us. The steering committee that authorized the study plans to meet in workshops that are planned for January 12th and January 20th.