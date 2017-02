The Coast Guard reports that three commercial fishermen are safe this morning, rescued yesterday morning after their boat started taking on water near Ilwaco. Around 3:20 yesterday morning, the skipper of the “Coastal Reign” sent out a mayday, saying that they had hit a submerged object, and were now taking on water. A helicopter was sent out from Astoria, while two motor lifeboats were also sent from Cape Disappointment. The chopper was on the scene within minutes, and was able to get a dewatering pump to the crew. They also put a crew member on the boat, to help get the pump set up. After that pump got started, one of the lifeboats was able to get a line on the damaged boat, and they towed the “Coastal Reign” back to Ilwaco. No injuries were reported, and the boat will need to be inspected before it will be allowed to operate again.