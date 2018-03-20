Troy James Queen, 48, of Scappoose is pleading guilty to a number of charges connected to a kidnapping and assault that took place in January of this year. On January 8th, a woman from Clatskanie called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that she had been kidnapped by Queen as they were on a date. The two had met through an online dating site; the woman says that they had been conversing for some time, and had actually met in person several times. Early in January, they decided to go on a beach trip, but the woman says “things got weird” and she asked to go home. On the return trip, they pulled over and Queen pulled out a handgun. He put the gun to her head and told her that he was going to kill her. He also put the gun to his own head and threatened to commit suicide. On January 17th, Queen was arrested on multiple felony counts; last week, he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon, coercion and interference with making a report. It’s noted that Queen has no previous criminal history, and the victim doesn’t want to testify. Queen is now going to prison for 18 months; he’s also being ordered to go through treatment, and to pay restitution, fines and fees. Once his sentence is completed, Queen will also be required to complete additional treatment programs, at his own expense. If he does not comply, then he would go to prison for another 24 months.
Coastal Kidnapper
Posted on 20th March 2018 at 08:58
-
