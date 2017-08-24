The Longview Police Department held another “Coffee with a Cop” event this morning, with gatherings at Hearth Coffee on Commerce Avenue, and at Zojo’s Coffee on Ocean Beach Highway. Citizens came by to share what’s on their minds, along with concerns and ideas. LPD officials say that they’re also making plans to participate in the National Coffee with a Cop Day, which is coming up on Wednesday, October 4th. LPD is asking for input on that, as well, asking people if they might like to have an afternoon event.