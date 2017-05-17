If you missed out on the “Coffee with a Cop” event that got stormed out on December 15th, this morning is your chance to take care of that. Longview Police are hosting “Coffee with a Cop” events this morning between 8 and 9 am. You’re invited to come and have a cup of Joe with Longview Police officers at the Red Leaf store that’s located at 32nd and Ocean Beach Highway, and at the Starbucks that’s located at the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge. There’s no agenda; you can come by and talk about the things that are concerning you, or share your ideas for the department and the city. It’s free to come by; you’ll have to buy your own coffee.