Law enforcement agencies around the area are looking for help in solving a couple of cold cases with local ties. Just over ten years ago, the body of Misty LaVon Devaney, 27, of Caldwell, Idaho was found on a logging road just off of Highway 30 near Scappoose. He had come to Portland by bus just a few days earlier, and may have visited several locations in the city just prior to her death. Crime Stoppers of Oregon says that a cash reward of up to $2,500 is available if you have information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The Washington State Patrol is releasing an updated forensic sketch of a woman who was killed in a fiery car crash on I-5 near Kalama back in May of 1991. An unidentified female was killed in the crash, and was eventually buried out at Longview Memorial Park. In January of 2014, the body was exhumed, and the woman’s skull was used for a facial reconstruction and sketch. WSP officials say that someone will recognized the woman in this sketch, and will call them right away. The photo is being circulated widely; call 425-401-7745 if you recognize this person.