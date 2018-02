With a forecast of sub-freezing temperatures coming up this weekend, the City of Longview is announcing the Determination of a Severe Weather Event, clearing the way for emergency shelters to open inside the city limits. City Manager Kurt Sacha says that the determination is based on a forecast that shows that the cold snap is expected to start Sunday night. The declaration enables permitted shelters to open for overnight accommodations, allowing people to get in out of the cold. At this time, the only permitted shelter in the city is the Love Overwhelming facility, which is located at 618 14th Avenue. Longview’s Community Development Department is also ready to issue permits for other facilities that pass inspection by Community Development and Longview Fire. Call Community Development at 360-442-5087 if you have questions.