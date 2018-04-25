Cowlitz County Search and Rescue is getting praise, after helping two men from Alaska get safely back from an over-long hike near Coldwater Lake. Last Friday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office got a call that Hunter Ervin, 46, and Blake Ervin, 26, were overdue from a trip up to the Coldwater area, where they planned to take some pictures. A Deputy found the Ervin’s car parked in the lot at Coldwater Lake, but he couldn’t find the men. It’s reported that the men were in good physical shape, but they had only light hiking clothes, and the weather deteriorated after they left the car. A call went out to Search and Rescue, and 13 ground searchers responded. As they were searching the trail, someone noticed a light on the south side of the lake. A boat was launched, and the searchers found the two men at about 5 am on Saturday. The Ervins say that the lost the trail on their way back to the car, and then it got dark. They had worked their way down to the lake bank, and were trying to get through heavy brush when they were spotted. The men did have space blankets, heavier clothing and head lamps, so they were better prepared than first thought. Sheriff Mark Nelson says that those small preparations could have been the difference between life and death. He says that they encourage people to be prepared when heading into the back country, especially at this time of year, when the weather can change rapidly.