2017 high school graduates and others who are interested in higher education are invited to Lower Columbia College this evening, as the college hosts its annual College Preview Night, going from 6 to 8 pm. Potential students, parents and community members are invited to this evening’s event, where you can learn what LCC has to offer as you pursue higher levels of education. LCC’s College Preview Night happens in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located on the first floor of the Health and Science Building. Parking is available in Lot H, which can be accessed from Maple Street and 19th Avenue. Get additional information on the LCC web site.