Two employees of Columbia County are being put on administrative leave, as the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of official misconduct. The Sheriff’s Office announced yesterday that search warrants were served at the home of Robert and Linda Crain, along with the office that they work in, Columbia County Land Development Services. Lieutenant Brian Pixley says that they seized official and personal records for both people, after getting reports of possible coercion involving Code Enforcement and a home in Columbia County. So far, no arrests have been reported, but the Crains are now on administrative leave, as charges of official misconduct, coercion, criminal conspiracy and aggregated theft are investigated. Oregon State Police are also assisting with the investigation.