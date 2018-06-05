Several companies in Columbia County are being fined by regulators, including a quarter-million-dollar fine that’s being levied against Dyno Nobel, a company that makes anhydrous ammonia just west of Columbia City. Terms of a plea agreement between federal prosecutors and Dyno Nobel were announced yesterday, resolving a case that was raised after a release of more than six tons of ammonia vapor over three days in July of 2015. Federal officials also claim that the company knew that the emissions were happening, but they didn’t alert authorities, as required by law. Dyno Nobel is agreeing to pay $250,000 and will ensure that any future releases are reported immediately. The company is also on probation for the next two years; they’re required to test equipment that will calculate the plant emissions, along with a fence-line monitoring system, which can immediately detect excessive amounts of ammonia. Company officials say that several steps have been taken and equipment has been installed to prevent future releases.

The Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Wauna is paying a $12,000 fine to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, admitting that the facility exceeded its air quality permit in April of 2016. During that month, the mill had particulate matter emissions that exceeded the mill’s air quality permit. The violation was discovered after a source test report was submitted to DEQ, showing the emission violation. Georgia-Pacific says that the issue was corrected within days after being discovered, and the fine has been paid.

St. Helens-based Eagle Star Rock Products is being fined $4,200 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, after the company improperly diverted storm water from a rock quarry on Hankey Road in St. Helens. An inspection that was conducted by state officials last fall found that a “water bar” had been installed on an upper pad of land, directing storm water down the hill and toward Perry Creek, which is less than a thousand feet away. They also found that buckets of grease, oil, antifreeze and other chemicals were being stored outside, without proper containment. Eagle Star has until June 14th to restore the property.