Two companies in Columbia County are being hit with fines from regulators. Over the weekend, Dyno Nobel in Deer Island announced that the company is pleading guilty and will pay a quarter-million-dollar to improperly releasing anhydrous ammonia into the air in 2015, and then they failed to report those releases in a timely manner. In a statement issued over the weekend, Dyno Nobel reports that they have been working with the EPA on this release from 2015, also noting that the company has been working to upgrade their equipment since that time. Since the installation of the new equipment, there have been no ammonia releases from the facility. Dyno Nobel is agreeing to pay a fine of $250,000, and will also be on probation with the EPA for two years.

A timber company based in Warren is also being fined by Oregon’s DEQ, for allowing storm water contaminated with heavy metals and oil to go into a ditch that feeds into Scappoose Bay. The log yard owned by McFarlane Cascade Holdings is being penalized more than $9,000 for the spill, and they are also being cited for failing to evaluate spill potentials. These events happened back in 2016.