There’s more controversy being reported in Columbia County government, with the undersheriff being demoted, and the 911 Director resigning in separate incidents. The South County Spotlight reports that Undersheriff Andy Moyer has been demoted and has been given a different title, the results of an independent investigation into alleged misconduct. Sheriff Jeff Dickerson tells the paper that “it’s complicated,” and personnel confidentiality rules prevent him from disclosing many details. He does say that this was not a criminal investigation, and dealt with violations of department policies and standards. Moyer remains as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, reportedly listed now as a “Jail Supervisor.”

It’s also being reported that Columbia County 911 Communications Director Steve Watson has submitted his resignation. The Spotlight also reports on Watson’s resignation, with Watson confirming to the paper that he had submitted a letter to the County’s Personnel Committee on March 1st. Watson says that his reasons for leaving are “personal,” and are not related to job performance or job satisfaction. They report that there has been some friction between Watson and a consultant that was brought in to work on radio upgrades in the county. Watson has been with Columbia County 911 for 25 years, and was promoted to be the 911 Director on January 1st of last year.