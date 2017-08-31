Concerns about traffic are raising serious issues about the viability of the proposed Columbia Crossing shopping development at the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge. The Clatskanie Chief reports on a Rainier Planning Commission public hearing that was held last week. At that meeting, Planning Commission members raised their concerns about traffic in that area, eventually coming to a consensus that the developers need to write letters to the Oregon Department of Transportation and Columbia County, to get direct input on continuing traffic problems on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. Developers tell the Chief that they are already scaling the project back, to help deal with wetland issues being raised by the Corps of Engineers. Lockhart Realty and Columbia Crossing LLC are proposing to build on approximately 120 thousand square feet of property, with retail and other commercial customers located in multiple buildings. The developers are hoping to break ground in the near future, after a letter is sent to the Rainier City Council and to Columbia County, reaching out to ODOT for additional traffic studies.