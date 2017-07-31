After years of planning, it looks like the proposed Columbia Crossing retail complex project at the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge is moving forward. Last week, the Army Corps of Engineers reported receiving an application for disturbing wetlands connected to the project. Corps officials say that Columbia Crossing LLC plans to develop 12 acres of land; the applicants say that potential tenants could include a 40,000 square-foot home improvement store, a carpeting company, a restaurant, a furniture store, and an appliance store. The construction would disturb about three acres of land, which the project backers will have to mitigate. Corps officials say that the applicant plans to avoid and minimize impacts by using an erosion and sediment control plan. They also plan to enhance about six acres of wetland to mitigate for the wetlands that will be lost, along with the creation of another three acres of “scrub shrub emergent wetland” on the southern portion of the property. Comments on the proposed plans are now being taken at the Corps office in Portland. Full details on the application and the proposed mitigation plans are available from the Corps.