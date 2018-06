The Class of 2018 starts to strut its stuff this weekend, with commencement exercises happening at several local high schools. Castle Rock High School, Three Rivers Christian High School and St. Helens High School will hold graduation ceremonies this evening at 7 pm. Tomorrow, the graduates at Kelso High School will cross the stage at 1 pm, Clatskanie will hold their ceremonies at 2:30 pm, Toutle Lake’s graduation will be at 4 pm on Saturday, and the graduates at Rainier Junior-Senior High School will march at 7 pm. LCC, Wahkiakum and Woodland will hold graduation exercises next Friday, while Kalama and Longview will hold their commencement ceremonies next Saturday, the 16th.