Graduation 2017 continues this evening and this weekend, with the bulk of the commencement exercises happening over the next few days. This evening, Loowit High School in Kelso and the Kelso Virtual Academy will hold graduation, starting at 6 pm in the Kelso High School Cafeteria. Tomorrow night, the graduates will walk in Castle Rock, Kalama, at Three Rivers Christian, Wahkaikum High School and at Woodland High School. Kelso, Clatskanie, Rainier and Toledo will hold exercises on Saturday. Longview high schools will graduate on the 17th, and the graduation season wraps up on the 19th. Lower Columbia College holds its 2017 Commencement Ceremony on the evening of Friday, the 16th.