Local financial advisor Max Anderson is being named at this year’s Commencement Speaker at the Lower Columbia College graduation ceremony in June. Anderson is an alumnus of LCC, who then went on to get a bachelors at U-Dub and a doctorate from the University of Puget Sound School of Law. He and his brother founded the investment firm of Anderson and Anderson, and he has served as the Investment Advisor for the college since 2014. Anderson is also the former soccer coach at LCC, and he has served a combined 17 years on the LCC Foundation and the LCC Board of Trustees. Last year, the Anderson family donated 50 thousand dollars to the LCC Foundation, in memory of his parents; the “Anderson Family Pavilion” has been named in their honor, as donations from the Anderson have reached nearly 100 thousand dollars. This year’s Commencement Ceremony for LCC is set for 6 pm on Friday, June 15th, at Kelso High School Ed Laulainen Stadium at Schroeder Field. Get more details on the LCC web page.