The commencement season ends this weekend. The 82nd Lower Columbia College graduation ceremony is tonight at 6:30 pm at Kelso High School. Wahkiakum and Woodland grads walk tonight at 7 pm. Kalama commencement is tomorrow at 1 pm. Longview grads are honored tomorrow with R.A. Long at 3 pm and Mark Morris at 7 pm, both at Longview Memorial Stadium