Longview Police are looking into an extensive burglary reported yesterday morning at a roofing contractor’s office in the 700 block of Commerce Avenue. This was reported to LPD at about 9:15 yesterday morning, with employees reporting that the break-in happened early on Sunday morning. They report that thousands of dollars worth of tools were taken; the company is still assessing the loss. It’s noted that other businesses in the area have security cameras, so they’re contacting those companies to see if the suspect might be visible in those recordings. Police have no suspects at this time.