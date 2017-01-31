The regular meeting of the Cowlitz County Commission takes place today, but there’s also a different meeting time later today. The Commission convenes as usual at 9 am, with plans to take action on a number of items. Among those is approval of an updated Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Longview regarding that land swap for the siting of a commercial hotel on the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. The Commissioners also plan to continue a public hearing at 7 pm tonight, where the updated Cowlitz County Comprehensive Plan will be presented for input and possible adoption. Today’s meeting and public hearing is being held in the County Commission Hearing Room, on the third floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso.