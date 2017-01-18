Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is announcing a new assignment, reporting that she has been appointed to the Labor, Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee. Beutler says that this appointment will allow her to focus resources to this area, dealing with priorities like opioid abuse, advancing work on cures for things like heart disease and diabetes, and bolstering workforce education. Beutler says that she’s excited about this appointment; while she loses her seat on the Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee, Beutler says that she will stay connected to the issues going in front of that committee, dealing with things like salmon restoration, human trafficking, drug courts and similar topics.