The Longview City Council Ad Hoc Committee on Zoning Regulations for Emergency Shelter is ready to go ahead with its proposed rules for siting these shelters inside the city limits. The proposed rules come after months of work by the committee, as the city continues with a moratorium on construction of new emergency shelter in the city. The proposal coming out of last night’s meeting closely mirrors the draft that was announced several weeks ago, suggesting that the shelters be limited to the General Commercial and Office Commercial districts of the city. Smaller shelters could also be allowed in the R-4 zones in Longview, but all of these facilities would also be required to file “Good Neighbor Agreements” before they would be allowed to open. The Ad Hoc Committee work now goes to the Longview Planning Commission, which will put the proposal on its agenda for Wednesday, July 5th. It’s projected that the Planning Commission and the City Council will both hold public hearings prior to adoption of the new regulations.