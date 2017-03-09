Longview’s Ad Hoc Committee on Zoning Regulations for Emergency Shelters meets at 5 pm today, with a couple of main topics on the agenda. The Committee plans to continue the discussion about “Whether Different Types of Shelters Should be Defined,” followed by discussion on the draft regarding rules on “Allowing Small Shelters in the R-4 Residential Zoning District.” They also plan to schedule new meeting dates and topics. Today’s meeting is being held in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of the Longview City Hall, and the meeting is open to the public.

The regular Longview City Council meeting starts at 7 pm, and will start with the 2017 Park Board Neighborhood Grant recommendations. The Park Board reports that six applications were received this year; two applications are being recommended for funding, two are recommended with “contingencies,” and two are NOT recommended. The Park Board will also have a request to resume use of pesticides in controlling aphids, as those pesky bugs are now showing up in species of trees besides birch. The Council will be asked to approve a Comprehensive Plan Map Change for the Barlow Point area, and City Manager Dave Campbell will ask for a contract to do a study on possible modernization of the Longview Public Library. This meeting is also open to the public.