You’re invited to come and hear the tragic story regarding the people we call “Cajuns” at today’s Community Conversation lecture, as LCC’s interim Dean of Instruction and Learning Resources, Melissa “Born on the Bayou” Harbaugh presents “Cajun 101.” Harbaugh will line out how the French-Acadians, the people we now call “Cajuns,” were expelled from their homes in Nova Scotia, and then will talk about how these people settled in the south, along with their unique language, music, food and religion, dealing with ethnic cleansing, natural disasters and being absorbed into American culture. “Cajun 101” is presented for free, at noon today in the Laufman Lecture Hall at LCC, room 101 in the Health and Science Building at Lower Columbia College.