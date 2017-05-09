Longview City Council members Ken Botero resumes his monthly Community Forums, hosting an open event where you can come in to discuss local issues. There had been a plan to have a program from Goodwill Industries, talking about that agency’s Senior Work Program, but that program is being postponed. Today’s event starts at 10 am at the Longview Women’s Club. All are invited; coffee and doughnuts will be served.

There’s no registration fee for today’s Business After Hours, which is being presented by Amada Senior Care. This evening’s event is being held at Roland Wines, located at 1106 Florida Street in Longview. Along with the networking opportunities, Amada will also be talking about the services that they provide for local senior citizens and their families. Come and learn about this services, while enjoying Roland Wines, beer from Ashtown Brewing, and pizza from the wood-fired oven at Roland Wines. Go to kelsolongviewchamber.org to get more information.