They’re scrambling to collect and install space heaters at Community House on Broadway at a key time of year, as the heating boiler at the homeless rehabilitation center failed yesterday. Community House officials say that a large pool of water was discovered yesterday morning in the furnace room of the building at 11th and Broadway, which was then followed by the discovery of a large crack in the boiler. That equipment was just six years old. Community House Director Frank Morrison says that they purchase about 50 low-amperage space heaters, and they’re also considering grouping people in large rooms, in order to take advantage of the pooled body heat. It’s reported that the building was 54 degrees yesterday afternoon, prior to tonight’s low dipping down into the 20’s again. Morrison says that a part for the boiler has been ordered, but it won’t arrive until the beginning of next week. He also estimates that the parts, repair costs and the space heaters will cost about $10,000, money that Community House doesn’t have. Donations to help can be dropped off at Community House on Broadway, located at 1105 Broadway Street in downtown Longview.